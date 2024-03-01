ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 414,680 people (+920 per day), 345 aircraft, 6,610 tanks, 10,106 artillery systems, 12,582 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 414,680 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to March 1, 2024 are approximately:

personnel - about 414,680 (+920) people,

tanks ‒ 6610 (+17) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,582 (+30) units,

artillery systems – 10106 (+36) units,

MLRS – 1000 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 691 (+1) units,

aircraft – 345 (+3) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 7794 (+26),

cruise missiles ‒ 1912 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and fuel tanks – 13,206 (+54) units,

special equipment / special equipment ‒ 1611 (+10)

