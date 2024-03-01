We have weapons that can reach Russian aircraft at long distances. There will be surprises - Air Force

The Ukrainian military has "certain weapons" that can shoot down Russian planes at long distances. Russian pilots are afraid of this and may refuse to perform tasks.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the Russian aviation has recently been more active, and therefore the percentage of destruction of enemy aircraft has increased.

"Of course, because we have certain weapons with which we can get them in one direction or another, and at a long distance - I emphasize," said Ignat.

He noted that the pilots of the Russian Federation try not to fly close to the air defense zone, but promised "further surprises on distant approaches."

Read more: Ukrainian pilots are already practicing strikes on ground and air targets on F-16 fighters - Ihnat

"For Ukraine, this is a serious result and psychological pressure on the enemy, as Russian pilots will be afraid and may even refuse to carry out the task," Ihnat said.