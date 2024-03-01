Verkhovna Rada Committee did not support introduction of electronic subpoenas in draft law on mobilization - Venislavsky

Electronic summonses were not supported by the Verkhovna Rada committee. The possibility of registering in the electronic office remains a right, not an obligation.

This was stated by Fedir Venislavsky, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Another key point concerns the recruit's electronic cabinet and the possibility of notifying him in electronic format of the need to report to the TCRSS. This is actually an alternative to electronic summonses - we also refused this, it did not find support in the committee," he said.

According to him, the possibility of registering in the electronic cabinet was left "as a right, not as an obligation".

"We have also left the possibility for people living outside Ukraine to use the electronic cabinet to update their data remotely without entering the territory of Ukraine, as there will be a problem with their ability to leave later," Venislavsky said.

He clarified that in this context, we are talking about students studying abroad and those men who went abroad before the war.

Commenting on the methods of serving the summons, other than sending it in the electronic office to those registered there, the MP noted that all other methods remain unchanged.

"In paper form, delivery under video recording or in other ways, provided that it is recorded that the person received it," added the member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence.

