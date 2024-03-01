Enemy has become more active in Kherson region, Armed Forces of Ukraine are strengthening defensive lines - OC "South"

In the Kherson region, the enemy has become more active, but the creation of additional strike groups has not been observed. Ukrainian defenders are strengthening already built defense structures.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the United Press Center of the Operational Command "South" Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon.

"In recent days, the people of Kherson and the right bank have felt that the enemy has become more active. After the failed report on the clearing of the bridgehead in Krynky, they are trying to put pressure on this direction of the front in this way, but they are not succeeding," Humeniuk said.

She noted that Ukrainian defenders continue to strengthen the already built defense structures.

"Currently, the strengthening of existing defense structures is ongoing. This is not the construction of new structures. This is the logic of the introduction of hostilities. There is nothing terrible or critical here... This means that we are ready for any development of events and our borders are fortified," Humeniuk said.