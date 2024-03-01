ENG
Ukrainian pilots are already practicing strikes on ground and air targets on F-16 fighters - Ihnat

f-16

As part of the training, Ukrainian pilots are already practicing strikes against ground and air targets.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat.

"This is very necessary because it is not only necessary to fly on airplanes and control the airspace. It is necessary to fight on them. And it is these things that our pilots are practicing now," he said.

In Ukraine, the infrastructure for the F-16 is being adapted.

Ground personnel are also being trained, who are currently learning how to maintain aircraft, how to program them, how to strike with precision weapons.

Air forces (1464) Ihnat (354) F16 (318)
