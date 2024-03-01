Ukrainian Armed Forces footholds near Krynky are secured, ruscists continue "meat" assaults - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders have secured footholds on the left bank of the Kherson region. However, the enemy continues to attack without changing its tactics. The Russians have an embargo on the use of armoured vehicles in this area.

Tactics of the occupiers in Kherson region

According to Humeniuk, the enemy's tactics near Krynky in Kherson region remain unchanged.

"They have an embargo on the use of armoured vehicles. They are obviously saving it," she said.

Humeniuk clarified that purely "meat" attacks by Russians remain in this area.

Siyuation near Krynky

The Ukrainian footholds in Krynky have been secured, she stressed.

Over the past day, 4 assaults took place near Krynky in Kherson region. In general, the average number of attacks per day has been reaching this mark over the past week.

According to Humeniuk, there was a day when there was 1 attack and 8. But the average is 3-4 assaults per day.

"This suggests that they are recruiting an assault group for this number of attempts," said the spokesperson for the South military command.

If the Russians can drive the Ukrainian army out of Krynky

According to Humeniuk, the Russians can strengthen their grouping and drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Krynky, as the enemy's logistics routes are not completely cut off.

In the South, the enemy has a powerful grouping, but it is focused on land battles in the Zaporizhzhia sector and strengthening the occupiers in the East. The enemy holds the main directions there.

"In our area of responsibility, they are limited to meat assaults. However, we are monitoring their activity and no additional strike groups have been recorded," she added.

