TCR of Ternopil region about death of man in their institution: "Suddenly he was taken bad, convulsions started, he fell to ground"

The Ternopil Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS) commented on the death of a 49-year-old resident of Chortkiv district who was taken to a local hospital from the TCR in Buchach.

The corresponding message was published on the TCR's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 27, 2024, a 49-year-old resident of the Ternopil region suddenly became ill, began to convulse, and fell to the ground on the territory of the third department of the Chortkiv Regional TCR and SS (located in Buchach - ed.). Employees of the territorial center for recruitment provided first aid and called an ambulance," the statement said.

The TCR claims that the man was taken to the Buchach City Hospital by an ambulance with a diagnosis of an epileptic seizure.

"On 29.02.2024, he died in the hospital with a preliminary diagnosis of epilepsy, convulsive syndrome," the TCR added.

They noted that an investigation into this fact is underway. They also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, a conscript who had been on the territory of the TCR for 2 days died in Buchach, Ternopil region. Law enforcement officers ordered a forensic medical examination.