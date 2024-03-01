Traffic at Shehyni checkpoint is completely blocked - State Border Guard Service

Polish farmers have completely blocked the Shehyni checkpoint, preventing trucks from entering or leaving Ukraine. The Yagodyn checkpoint is also partially blocked.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation has not actually changed in recent days, but today we have a certain change in the direction of the 'Shehyni' checkpoint. Because at 01:00 p.m., as the Polish side informed us, Polish farmers refused to let any truck go through, either towards Ukraine or Poland. Even though there had been such a critical minimum of truck crossings in this area before," he said.

For example, as Demchenko noted, only 47 trucks in both directions crossed the border over the past day.

"And after 01:00 p.m. and even now, we record directly at our checkpoint that trucks are not moving either from Poland or to Poland. The Polish side does not accept trucks from Ukraine," the speaker stated.

Also, according to the SBGS representative, a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks remains in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint.

"Over the past day, 111 trucks travelling from Poland to Ukraine crossed the border here. As before, Polish farmers do not allow any truck travelling from Ukraine to Poland to cross. In recent days, there have been zero border crossings towards Poland in this direction," he added.