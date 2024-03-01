In the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, locals have recorded the arrival of more Kremlin mercenaries. Thus, the occupiers are bringing in militants from Cuba and Nigeria.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that foreign militants are trained at local training grounds, coached by Russian instructors, former members of the Wagner terrorist group.

"Russia is actively recruiting cannibals from poor countries of the world, where it has extensive agent networks, because empires always wage their colonial wars with the hands of other peoples," the NRC emphasizes.

It is noted that mercenaries from other countries receive higher payments than Russians.

The NRC added that mercenaries from other countries receive higher payments than Russians because their lives are more expensive, but "their deaths do not lead to social growth in the Russian Federation itself."

Read more: Russians hold "festival of youth agents" in occupied territories - National Resistance Center