In March, pensioners will receive increased payments, pensions will grow by 8% - Shmyhal
Starting March 1, all pensioners in Ukraine will receive increased payments.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.
According to the Prime Minister, the third indexation during the full-scale invasion begins today.
"In March, all our pensioners will receive increased payments. Pensions will increase by 8%," he said.
Earlier, the Ministry of Social Policy announced that pension expenditures would increase by an average of UAH 3 billion per month starting March 1, 2024. Starting March 1, each pension will increase by an average of UAH 322.
