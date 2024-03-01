Meloni and Biden to hold talks: support for Ukraine is likely to be one of main issues

On March 1, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, DC.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

As noted, the issue of support for Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression will probably be one of the leading issues in the talks between Meloni and Biden.

It is known that last week Meloni was in Kyiv, where she signed an agreement on Italian cooperation with Ukraine in the field of security, similar to the agreements signed with Britain, Germany, France and Denmark.

Read more: Ukraine to receive 100 Delair drones from France

"European countries provide the largest amounts of aid to Ukraine, but European leaders have consistently emphasized the importance of American support, especially arms supplies," the statement said.

Read more: For 730 days, Ukrainians have been showing world that no amount of help would be enough if there were no people determined to fight, - Meloni