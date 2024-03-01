Register of persons liable for military service "Oberih" has already been connected to Migration and Border Guard Services

The Oberih register of persons liable for military service already exchanges information with the registers of the State Migration Service and the State Border Guard Service.

This was reported by Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Armyinform.

"We can already see that the exchanges of Oberih with a number of registries have very positive consequences. We can state that Oberih is already working with the largest registries that were planned," Chernohorenko said.

Read more: Everyone who has received disability since 2022 must undergo re-examination - committee decision

According to her, the process of providing TCR employees with additional equipment is underway to increase the efficiency of working with Oberih.

We are also preparing to launch the service "Account of the person liable for military service", which will start working after the relevant bills are passed.