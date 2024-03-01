Ukraine and Netherlands signed bilateral security agreement: It provides for defense assistance over next ten years. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Prime Minister of the Netherlands signed a bilateral security agreement.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The document provides for two billion euros of military assistance from the Netherlands this year, as well as further defense assistance over the next ten years.



The agreement also defines priorities for assistance in the areas of air defense, artillery, maritime and long-range assets, with a special emphasis on strengthening the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The agreement formalizes the principled position of the Netherlands on strengthening sanctions against Russia, forcing it to compensate for losses and bringing the aggressor to justice," Zelenskyy said.

According to the document, the Netherlands also supports Ukraine's future membership in the EU and NATO, the president added.

