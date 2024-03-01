During battles for Avdiivka, Russian planes had to fly closer, which made it possible to destroy them - Ihnat

The Russians were forced to fly closer during the battles for Avdiivka, which allowed the Air Force to destroy a large number of Russian aircraft.

This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked heavily during the battles for Avdiivka. They attacked with airplanes guided by bombs. They had to take risks, fly closer. And in such conditions they were destroyed one by one, two by two by our Air Force. With the long-range weapons we have in service," he noted.

"Every air raid and bomb strike has a serious impact on the front line. You have to understand the terrible consequences when a 500-kilogram bomb arrives," Ihnat added.

Earlier, it was reported that in February 2024, the Air Force destroyed 13 Russian aircraft.

