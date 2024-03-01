Ministry of Justice proposes that prisoners and convicts can mobilize, but it’s up to court to decide - Deputy Minister Vysotska

The Ministry of Justice wants to remove obstacles that would allow people with a criminal record or convictions to be mobilized.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska.

"We are talking not only about prisoners but also about convicts. The second issue is that there are former convicts, i.e. people who are already free but have a criminal record. The law on mobilization currently excludes them from military registration. This could be tens of thousands of people. It does not matter what articles they have served their sentences for. They are already with us. And the question is why they are overlooked during mobilization," she explained.

According to Vysotska, the position of the Ministry of Justice is to remove such obstacles in the draft law on mobilization so that those who have already served their sentences can be mobilized.

Read more: Everyone who has received disability since 2022 must undergo re-examination - committee decision

The deputy minister called the mobilization of convicts and prisoners currently in places of detention a more complicated issue.

She noted that a prisoner who has been subjected to detention in a pre-trial detention center can file a petition with the court for mobilization: "If the prosecutor supports this, the court ruling gives grounds to release the person from custody."

Vysotska added that this mechanism works, but "not very well."

The number of convicts serving their sentences in the prison is about 26,000, of whom only 1,000 are women, the official said. She said that at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, many of these prisoners wanted to mobilize instead of serving their sentences.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada Committee did not support introduction of electronic subpoenas in draft law on mobilization - Venislavsky

The official noted that the Ministry of Justice's initiatives in this regard were not supported earlier, and now the ministry's position is to provide for such norms in the new mobilization draft law.

Vysotska noted that it is inappropriate to mobilize people who have been convicted of crimes against national security: treason, collaboration, etc. The official also noted that there are positions that we should refrain from mobilizing life-sentenced prisoners or other categories of prisoners, but this is being discussed.

"The model we propose is that the court should make the decision. But the point of view of the military as a customer is very important. Together with the Defense Ministry, we will determine who will participate in the selection of such people. We will preliminarily make such a selection, and then, by a court decision, allow or prohibit the mobilization of this particular person," she summarized.

Read more: 48% of conscripts are not ready to be mobilized. They are afraid of bad commanders, captivity and uncertainty of service life - survey. INFOGRAPHICS