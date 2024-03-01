Ukraine attracted record amount of emergency aid for power system this winter - Ukrenergo

Ukraine still faces the issue of generation sufficiency in the power system.

This was stated by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, at the meeting "Results of the Heating Season 2023-2024: Economy Under Fire" organized by the Center for Economic Recovery, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There are two systemic risks, in addition to military risks. The first concerns the sufficiency of generation in the system. Despite the fact that this heating season consumers did not experience any problems with outages, the shortage of generation was evident from time to time," Kudrytskyi said.

According to him, Ukraine attracted a record amount of emergency aid this winter. Kudrytskyi also noted that the shortage occurs not only in winter; the threat of a shortage persists during high temperatures in summer, when scheduled repairs at power plants are underway.

"It is extremely important that we continue to restore the power units that were damaged last year. We also need to think systematically about building new generation," said Kudrytskyi.

He believes that the construction of distributed generation is a strategic task for the energy sector.