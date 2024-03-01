Currently, Kharkiv is not so protected that I can advise people to return - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in order to fully defend Kharkiv, it is necessary to force the Russian army to a greater distance. In his opinion, the security of Kharkiv is not such that it is possible to advise people to return.

"We know how high the risks are when a Russian missile hits the target within a minute. We understand that comprehensive protection is needed here, and, perhaps most importantly, we need to act to strengthen not only the air defense of Kharkiv but the entire region," the president said at a press conference with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Kharkiv.

According to Zelenskyy, "we understand that we need to push the Russians to a longer distance, otherwise it will be very difficult to fully protect Kharkiv - even if we are reinforced with appropriate modern air defense systems."

The President also said that "there are many different details regarding the defense of Kharkiv and the region, we understand all the challenges, we understand what is missing."

"The Chief of the Armed Forces and the Minister of Defense know what to work on. This defense is being strengthened. I will not tell you how, so as not to inform unnecessary people about the number of our soldiers and equipment. Our partners know why and what we lack to be very powerful. This applies not only to Kharkiv, by the way, but in general to border cities or cities located along the contact line," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State also said that he had separately discussed with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands during his visit to Kharkiv the possibilities of strengthening air defense in the city.

"As for the return of Kharkiv residents: you know, I don't think Kharkiv is so protected that I can advise people to return. This is the choice of Kharkiv residents. For today, it is so," Zelensky said.

The President added: "If we are protected - and I would not even say that - and when this happens, there will definitely be signals to Kharkiv residents from me and from our military."

