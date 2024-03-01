Netherlands allocates new military support package for Ukrainian soldiers - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new aid package for Ukrainian soldiers from the Netherlands.

Zelensky said this in his address, Censor.NET reports.

"Today there is a new package of military support for our soldiers from the Netherlands. By the way, the Netherlands is actively helping us with air defense, with the F-16 coalition. This year, new fighters will be in our skies, and this year we must make it an effective one in protecting ourselves from Russian guided bombs, Russian planes, and missiles," Zelensky said.



The President also said that Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, Air Force Commander Oleshchuk, and Defense Minister Umierov held a special military briefing for Mark Rutte on the situation at the front, on Ukraine's capabilities in active operations and defense in specific areas.

"Of course, we also talked about Kharkiv. I am grateful for the readiness of the Netherlands to continue to help. This is a really strong visit today. I am grateful to Mark personally and to all the people of the Netherlands for their support of Ukraine.



The key thing is that Russia has to lose. And our country, our partners, must restore security. We are doing everything for this," Zelenskyy added.

