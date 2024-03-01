Netherlands allocates 250 million euros for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine - Rutte

The Netherlands will continue to help Ukraine with military equipment, weapons and ammunition.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte at a press conference in Kharkiv, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the prime minister, the Netherlands will provide 22 patrol boats for the State Emergency Service and police, as well as three combat boats. "We have purchased four radars, nine howitzers, which we will provide in addition to what we have already provided. Our focus is on increasing our defense production and finding ways to overcome the supply disruptions," Rutte said.

"The Netherlands will help the Czech initiative to purchase 800 thousand rounds of ammunition. This will happen in the coming weeks. I can now say that we will allocate 250 million euros. And I am sure that NATO colleagues will join me in this process," he said.

"We are also working on F-16s to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible so that Ukraine can have air superiority. So I hope that our message is clear - we stand side by side with Ukraine," Rutte said.

Read more: Netherlands allocates new military support package for Ukrainian soldiers - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

According to him, "the task facing Ukraine's allies is clear - to do everything possible to keep you here as long as possible. This is the only way for Ukraine to defend itself, the only way to curb Putin's expansionism." "Here and now, we continue to provide direct military, financial and humanitarian support and we continue to look for other ways in which we can help," the Dutch Prime Minister said.