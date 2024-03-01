Enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian troops’ defense 25 times in Novopavlivka direction - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on March 01, 2024.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 737th day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against our country continues.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 62 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population as a result of Russian terrorist attacks. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There are no signs of offensive groups forming.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Druzhba, Hlukhiv, Volfyne in the Sumy region; Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka, Hatnie, Topoly in the Kharkiv region. More than 30 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Prohres in the Chernihiv region; Shalyhyne, Svarkove, Stara Huta in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Okhrimivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The enemy conducted air strikes near the settlements of Kyslivka and Sadove in the Kharkiv region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, and Pishchane in Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks near Terny, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops. About 20 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar attacks, including Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 414,680 people (+920 per day), 345 aircraft, 6,610 tanks, 10,106 artillery systems, 12,582 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near Chasiv Yar and Druzhba in the Donetsk region. Also, about 10 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Druzhba in Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Novokalynove, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyno, Prohress, Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 25 times. More than 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar, Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions. The enemy launched an air strike near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: There were 83 combat clashes per day at front, enemy attacks were repulsed in 7 directions - General Staff

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSGT, in the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kachkarivka, Lvove, Kherson, and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Over the course of the day, defense aviation struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Missile troops struck 1 area of military equipment concentration, 2 artillery pieces, 3 control points, and 3 ammunition depots of the enemy," the General Staff reported.