Netherlands to hand over 22 military patrol boats, 3 warships and 9 howitzers to Ukraine - Rutte

The Netherlands pledges to provide Ukraine with 22 military patrol boats, 3 warships and at least 9 howitzers.

This was stated by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Here and now, we will continue to provide military and financial support and will continue to look for more ways to help us. I will give you an example of our latest purchases: we will donate 22 military patrol boats from the Dutch police and border guard service, as well as 3 CB90 warships, 4 radar systems, and at least 9 howitzers, which will be in addition to what we have already provided," the prime minister said.

Read more: Netherlands allocates 250 million euros for purchase of ammunition for Ukraine - Rutte

Commenting on the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, the head of the Dutch government noted that they are on schedule and will be flying in Ukrainian skies later this year.

"But there is still a lot to do. One thing we agreed on today is to speed up the process. That is, we want to make sure that there are no unexpected obstacles ahead that we have not yet discussed," the Dutch prime minister said.