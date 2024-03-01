2 545 11
Macron invites leaders of French parliamentary factions to discuss situation in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron invited leaders of parliamentary factions to discuss the situation in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Le Figaro.
"The President will receive all the party leaders of the parliament on Thursday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. in the format of the "Saint-Denis meetings" dedicated to the situation in Ukraine," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
The meeting will also be attended by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
It is noted that the French president hosted the party leaders in the same format last October, a few days after Hamas attacks on civilians in Israel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password