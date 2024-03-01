Ukraine managed to identify over 2800 fragments and bodies of defenders - Lubinets

So far, more than 2,800 fragments and bodies of fallen defenders have been identified in Ukraine. The search for their relatives continues.

This was stated by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, citing the words of the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Liashko following a meeting with family members of the fallen soldiers (NGO "Heart Outward"), Censor.NET reports.

"Now, according to the Minister of Health, more than 2,800 bodies and fragments (of defenders - Ed.) have been identified. The process of searching for their relatives to return them for burial is ongoing. Also, according to government officials, relatives cannot find the bodies of the defenders because they have not yet been handed over to the Ukrainian side. However, the process of repatriation is underway. This is reported publicly," the Ombudsman informed.

He noted that those present at the meeting also discussed issues related to the timing of body identification and notification of families, the work of the DNA database, communication with investigators, the work of experts, identification algorithms, etc.

"Ukraine is maximally interested in returning the bodies of our fallen soldiers. The families have every right to pay tribute to the fallen soldier," Lubinets said.



