Group of enemy "Shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia region moves north - Air Force
On March 01, in the evening, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with attack UAVs. A group of enemy attack UAVs is spotted in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
"A group of enemy strike UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region is moving north!" the statement reads.
As a reminder, between February 1 and February 29, the Army units destroyed 228 occupants' air targets.
