During day, Russians shelled 11 communities in Sumy region: they used mortars, artillery, and dropped VOG munitions from UAVs

On March 1, the Russian army fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 157 explosions were recorded.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the following areas were shelled:

▪️Myropillia community: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions) and artillery (26 explosions).

▪️Krasnopillia community: mortar shelling (15 explosions) and artillery shelling (13 explosions).

▪️Bilopillia community: launching of UASM (unguided air-to-surface missiles) from a helicopter (10 explosions), artillery shelling (4 explosions), mortar shelling (3 explosions), and the dropping of VOG ammunition (grenade launcher fragmentation round - ed. note) from a UAV (5 explosions) were recorded.

▪️Yunakivka community: 7 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also artillery fire from an artillery system (5 explosions) and the dropping of VOG ammunition from a UAV (2 explosions).

▪️Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with mortars (15 explosions).

▪️Shalyhyne community: artillery shelling (2 explosions) and mortar attacks (5 explosions) were recorded.

▪️Velyka Pysarivka community: a UAV dropped VOG munitions (2 explosions).

▪️Esman community: Russians dropped 2 mines on the territory of the community. Shelling with cannon artillery was also recorded (11 explosions).

▪️Khotyn community: there were mortar attacks (13 explosions).

▪️Znob-Novhorod community: there was a shelling with cannon artillery (4 explosions).

▪️Nova Sloboda community: the enemy fired from mortars (10 explosions).