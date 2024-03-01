Ukraine may receive first shells purchased from outside EU in few weeks - Czech Defense Ministry

The Czech initiative to purchase 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine from outside the European Union, which is jointly funded by various countries, will be able to make its first supplies to Kyiv in a few weeks.

This was stated in an interview by Czech Deputy Defense Minister Jan Jires, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to him, the first deliveries to Ukraine under the initiative, where the Czech Republic acts as an intermediary for governments wishing to finance the purchase of 155-mm shells from third countries, may arrive in a few weeks.

Jires noted that a number of European countries have joined the initiative. The official refused to say which countries are financing the purchases or whose stockpiles are being used, but suggested that this information would likely be disclosed after the delivery of the shells.

The Czech initiative is one way to "demonstrate that we are actually doing something, not waiting for what happens at the Capitol," the Czech deputy defense minister added, alluding to the blocking of additional aid to Ukraine in the US Congress.

As a reminder, at the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel said that the Czech Republic had found up to 800,000 NATO standard-caliber shells that it could send to Ukraine in a few weeks if it received funding for delivery.