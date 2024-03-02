Enemy drone hit high-rise building in Odesa, entrance was completely destroyed, there is dead and wounded - RMA. VIDEO

Last night, an enemy attack drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, as of 5:00 a.m., one man was reported dead. Seven other people were injured, including one child.

"There is a pregnant woman among the injured, she is in moderate condition in hospital. Three other people with multiple injuries have also been hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition, and two others in moderate condition. Doctors are doing their best. Three people, including a three-year-old child, were provided with medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.

The search and rescue operation in Odesa continues. There may be people under the rubble.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.