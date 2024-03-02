Klymenko about drone hitting high-rise building in Odesa: number of dead has increased to two. 7 residents do not communicate. PHOTOS

The death toll from a hostile drone strike on a high-rise building in Odesa has risen to 2, with 7 people injured. According to available data, 7 residents are out of contact.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klimenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Odesa. A 9-storey building was destroyed as a result of an attack by Russian terrorists. At least two people were killed, their bodies were removed from the rubble by rescuers. Another 7 people were injured. Among them is a child. The rescue operation is ongoing as there may be people under the rubble. At the moment, there is information that 7 residents of the high-rise building are not in touch," Klymenko wrote.

According to him, dog handlers are involved in the search. Psychologists from the police and the State Emergency Service are providing psychological assistance at the scene, and more than fifty people have already applied for it.

Heating stations were also promptly deployed, as the shelling left a dozen apartment buildings without heating.









Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA said that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground