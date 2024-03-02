Enemy tried 29 times to break through defense of our troops in Novopavlivka direction, during day there were 82 combat clashes on front, - General Staff

During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile and 100 air strikes, fired 161 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

As noted, during the past day, the settlements of Druzhba, Hlukhiv, and Volfyne of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Okhrimivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatnie, Topoli, Kyslivka, Sadove of the Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Novokalynove, Oleksandropil, Arkhanhelske, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Progress, Novobakhmutivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Staromayorske, Urozhayne in the Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Robotine in Zaporizhzhia.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "North", in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia", in the Kupiansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Terna, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria", in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske settlements.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 29 times," the General Staff informs.

The situation in the South

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Orikhiv direction.

In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain their positions. The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

Strikes at the enemy

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Units of missile troops damaged 1 area of concentration of military equipment, 3 artillery means, 3 control points, and 3 enemy ammunition depots.