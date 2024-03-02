Last night, 14 out of 17 "Shahed" UAVs were destroyed - General Staff

On the night of March 2, the enemy attacked Ukraine, using 17 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine - they used 17 UAVs of the "Shahed" type. 14 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the General Staff informs.

What is currently known about the attack by "Shahed" on the night of March 2

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an attack by Russian strike UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-story buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 a.m., the RMA clarified that an enemy strike drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was completely destroyed. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of dead in Odesa has increased to 2. 7 residents cannot be contacted.