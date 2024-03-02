On March 1, enemy Su-34 was destroyed in Eastern direction, which tried to hit our positions with GABs - Air Force

Yesterday, March 1, an enemy Su-34 fighter bomber was destroyed in the Eastern direction.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"On Friday, March 1, around 09:00 a.m., an enemy Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in the eastern direction, which was trying to attack our positions with guided aerial bombs," the message reads.

Also remind, on February 29, 3 enemy planes were destroyed at once - one at night and two during the day in the Avdiiv and Mariupol directions.

Read more: Group of enemy "Shaheds" in Zaporizhzhia region moves north - Air Force