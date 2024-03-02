Some brigades in Eastern direction have problems with preparation of headquarters. Where commanders do not own situation, there will be personnel decisions - Syrskyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrskyi continues to work on the Eastern Front.

"Within three days, it became completely clear why, in the case of the same indicators of staffing, weapons, and military equipment, some brigades manage to hold back enemy attacks and hold their positions, while others do not. First of all, it depends on the brigade commander, his level of training, experience, ability to make adequate and balanced decisions and understanding of the full responsibility for the performance of assigned tasks and for the life and health of his subordinates," Sirskyi said.

According to him, the level of training and coordination of the brigade headquarters, through which the commander exercises his powers, is of course of great importance.

"Therefore, I have sent groups of specialists to individual brigades where there are problems with the preparation of the headquarters to transfer experience and provide assistance.

Based on the results of listening to brigade commanders and their deputies, all necessary decisions were made to provide reserves, ammunition, UAVs, and other equipment. In some cases, when the commander is not in control of the situation, and the actions and commands directly pose a threat to the life and health of subordinates, I am forced to make personnel decisions," he adds.

Syrskyi also noted the actions of the soldiers of the 54th Armored Brigade, who destroyed two columns of enemy armored vehicles with effective artillery fire combined with competent mining, the steadfastness and courage of the soldiers of the 25th SAB and the 47th SMB in the battles for Orlivka and Berdychi, the determination and courage of the soldiers of the 79th Armored Brigade when repelling enemy attacks in the Novomykhailivka district.

"I note as a positive the replacement of one brigade at the front after two years of continuous fighting and moving to the rear to restore combat capability," the commander-in-chief notes.

Thus, according to him, the situation at the front remains difficult but controlled.