Number of dead in Odesa has increased to 3, body of child was recovered from rubble (updated). PHOTOS

The number of people killed as a result of an enemy "Shahed" hitting a high-rise building in Odesa has increased to 3.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RMA, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to three people. The rescuers have just unblocked a human body from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation continues," the report says.







According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the dead child was 3-5 years old.

"In Odesa, rescuers recovered the body of a child, previously 3-5 years old, from under the rubble of a house. This is the third person killed as a result of a nighttime enemy attack," the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

What is currently known about the attack by "Shahed" on the night of March 2

Earlier it was reported that as a result of an attack by Russian strike UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-story buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 a.m., the RMA clarified that an enemy strike drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was completely destroyed. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of dead in Odesa has increased to 2. 7 residents cannot be contacted.