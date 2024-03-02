Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz: Poland would rather donate equipment to Armed Forces than send troops to Ukraine

Poland has again rejected the possibility of sending its troops to Ukraine. Warsaw believes that it would be better to provide the Ukrainian army with the necessary equipment.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Vladyslav Kosinyak-Kamysz, Censor.NET reports citing Kresy.

Commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron 's statement about sending troops, he said: "This is not a NATO initiative. This is a French initiative".

"We believe that it is much better to transfer equipment," the Polish Defence Minister stressed.

The Defence Minister reminded that Poland trains a third of the Ukrainian military.

"We have neither such plans nor such intentions. We are saying this directly and clearly to our allies. NATO has no such plans," he added.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk also commented on Macron's proposal. Polish authorities have said they are not considering such a possibility.