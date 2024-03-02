11 people may be under rubble of building in Odesa, - RMA head Kiper

11 people may be trapped under the rubble of a house in Odesa that was hit by an enemy drone the night before.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Kiper's Telegram channel.

"The rescue operation does not stop for a second. As of now, 11 people may still be trapped in the rubble. Rescuers are literally dismantling the house destroyed by a Russian drone brick by brick," he said.

According to him, all relevant services are working. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa.

Night attack on Odesa by the Shahed on 2 March

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA said that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the child was 3 years old.