Power substation supplying three defence plants explodes in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Russian Media writes about explosives. VIDEO

On the night of 2 March, an explosion occurred at the Kalinin power substation in Yekaterinburg, Russia, which supplies three defence plants.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian TASS and the Russian media outlet Mash.

As noted, the building provides energy to three defence enterprises: Kalinin Machine-Building Plant, Turbomotorny and Uralmash.

"An explosion and a bright flash were recorded near the building of an electrical substation on Shefskaya Street in Yekaterinburg. According to one version, it could have been caused by a short circuit," TASS reported.

According to Mash, an improvised explosive device was detonated. The detonation was probably timed.

"The detonation was probably timed. No one was injured. Law enforcement is currently investigating how the IED ended up on the territory of the enterprise," RosMedia writes.

The substation is located within the Kalinin Machine-Building Plant.