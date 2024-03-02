Russians are driving RF Armed Forces personnel to "elections" in occupation to increase "turnout" - NRC

The Russian invaders are trying to increase the turnout in the so-called "presidential elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine by forcing their army personnel to vote.

This is reported by the Centre of National Resistance, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the main task of the "elections" in the occupation is not the election of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but a "high turnout", which should indicate support for the occupation by the locals.

"To increase the number of people who voted, the Russians organised 'elections' in their occupation units located in the TOT. The deputy policemen are responsible for the turnout. The occupation troops have to complete the voting by 15 March, and their ballots will become the basis for falsifying the turnout," adds the NRC.

Watch more: Our soldiers on Bradley infantry fighting vehicle defeated whole group of Russian attack aircraft in Avdiivka direction. VIDEO