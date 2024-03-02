Occupiers attacked Prymorske village in Zaporizhzhia region, one person killed

Today, on 2 March, Russian occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia region. A person was killed in the village of Prymorske.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports.

'Today, in the village of Prymorske, buildings were destroyed during enemy attacks and, unfortunately, one person was killed,' he said.

Fedorov reminded that over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders had struck 306 times in the Zaporizhzhia region. At least 26 houses and buildings were destroyed in the frontline areas.

"Yesterday, in total, the air raid alert sounded for more than five hours in Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia region. So the situation remains tense," he added.

