In multi-storey building in Odesa hit by enemy "Shahed", 18 apartments were destroyed and 7 more damaged

A Russian "Shahed" attack in a multi-storey building in Odesa destroyed 18 apartments and damaged 7 more.

This was reported by the Odesa City Council, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 14:30. 18 apartments were destroyed and, according to preliminary data, another 7 were damaged. An operational headquarters is working at the site of the tragedy. Power supply has been restored in the damaged building," the statement said.

The city council said that as a result of the strike, 11 houses, a school, and a kindergarten were without heat supply.

Work is underway to restore the boiler room. In addition, two buildings have no gas supply, and the relevant services are working on the spot.

