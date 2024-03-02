Russians closed dispensaries in occupied territories for Ukrainians - National Resistance Centre

Russia continues its policy of restricting the rights of Ukrainians in the occupied territories.

This was reported by the National Resistance Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians have banned medical examinations for Ukrainians. In this way, they encourage local residents to obtain a Russian passport.

Upon receipt of a Russian passport, Russians force Ukrainians to write a renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship, although this is not recognised by Ukrainian law and is not required by Russian law," the statement said.

Read more: Russians hold "festival of youth agents" in occupied territories - National Resistance Center