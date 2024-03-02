Ukrainian Air Force hit two Russian Su-34s and Su-35s in eastern direction with SAMs. We are waiting for confirmation of result, - Oleshchuk
Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said that the Ukrainian defenders’ anti-aircraft guided missiles had fired at Russian Su-34 and Su-35.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Oleshchuk.
"We have just fired anti-aircraft guided missiles at two enemy Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft. We are waiting for confirmation of the desired result," Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
He noted that the enemy continues to attack in the eastern direction using guided bombs from tactical aircraft, but it is becoming increasingly difficult for the occupiers to fly.
"But we need more systems, more weapons to clear our skies," the Air Force commander added.
