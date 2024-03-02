Death toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises to 7 as bodies of woman and three-month-old child are pulled from rubble. PHOTOS

The death toll from a hostile Shahed attack on a high-rise building in Odesa has risen to seven.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on his Telegram channel , Censor.NET reports.

"The body of a woman has just been taken out of the rubble. The number of victims of the Russian attack has increased to six. The search operation continues. All relevant services are working," he wrote.

In turn, the State Emergency Service reported that they also know of 8 injured, including 1 child. Five people have been rescued.





The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said on his Telegram channel that the body of a child had been found next to the woman.

"Rescuers in Odesa have just unblocked the bodies of a mother and her three-month-old child. Emotions are beyond words. My condolences to the families of the victims...



Seven people have already been killed in a nighttime Russian strike on a high-rise building. The search and rescue operation has not stopped for a minute and will continue until we are sure that no one else is trapped in the rubble," he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-storey buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the deceased child was 3 years old.