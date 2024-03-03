4-month-old Tymofii was sleeping with his mother in his bed: Russia killed baby with his mother in Odesa. PHOTO

The bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Tymofii were recovered from the rubble of a nine-storey building in Odesa, which was hit by a Russian drone.

The child's father, Serhiy, and older sister were in another room during the attack. They managed to survive, Censor.NET reports citing Fakty.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that the mother and baby were sleeping peacefully in their bed.

"Her husband and eldest daughter were in another room, they are alive, and their room is a corner room. Her husband called and said that Anechka was under the rubble, so come. It's a neighbourhood like this, there are only houses around, I don't know where they were aiming at," said the baby's aunt.





On the night of 2 March, a Russian drone hit a nine-storey residential building in Odesa. As of 21 March, the bodies of 8 people, including two children, were recovered from the rubble.





