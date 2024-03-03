Invaders tried to break through Ukrainian defense in several directions, AFU repelled more than 70 enemy attacks - General Staff
During the past 24 hours, 71 combat clashes took place. The Ukrainian military repelled enemy attacks in the Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Novopavlivka, Orihiv, and Kherson directions.
this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Shelling of Ukraine
The enemy launched 1 missile and 50 air strikes, launched 112 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.
During the past day, the settlements of Sves of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Berestov, Kharkiv region; Northern, Terny, New York, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Urozhayne, Bogoiavlenka and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Verbove, Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.
More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.
The situation in the North
In the area of responsibility of the "North" OSGT in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.
In the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.
Military operations in the East
In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Khortytsia" in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful attacks in the area of the Tabaiivka settlement of Kharkiv region.
In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks in Terny and Yampolivka settlements of Donetsk region.
In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka settlements.
In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.
In the direction of Novopavlivka, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 25 times.
The situation in the South
In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy launched 4 unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of the settlement of Robotyne and west of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region.
In the area of responsibility of the OSGT "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain their positions. The enemy made an unsuccessful assault attempt in the area of the settlement of Krynky, Kherson region.
Strikes at the enemy
Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.
During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber.
Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 1 enemy artillery piece.
