At night, enemy launched rocket attack on Dnipro, directed kamikaze drone at Nikopol
As a result of a nighttime Russian missile strike on Dnipro, a fire broke out at the site of the attack and was extinguished by firefighters.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"After midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire was extinguished by the rescuers," the statement said.
The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol. He fired artillery at the Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivka districts. In the latter, a country house was damaged. Other areas are being inspected.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password