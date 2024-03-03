At night, enemy launched rocket attack on Dnipro, directed kamikaze drone at Nikopol

As a result of a nighttime Russian missile strike on Dnipro, a fire broke out at the site of the attack and was extinguished by firefighters.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"After midnight, the Russians launched a missile attack on Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire was extinguished by the rescuers," the statement said.

The aggressor sent a kamikaze drone to Nikopol. He fired artillery at the Myrovska and Chervonohryhorivka districts. In the latter, a country house was damaged. Other areas are being inspected.

