News
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 416,800 people (+1,160 per day), 347 aircraft, 6,640 tanks, 10,188 artillery systems, 12,639 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 416,800 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.03.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 416,800 (+1,160) people,

tanks ‒ 6640 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 12,639 (+28) units,

artillery systems - 10188 (+35) units,

MLRS – 1003 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 696 (+0) units,

aircraft – 347 (+1) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 7843 (+14),

cruise missiles ‒ 1915 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 25 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 13332 (+65) units,

special equipment ‒ 1620 (+3)

