Polish demonstrators block 6 checkpoints, 2.4 thousand trucks piled up in queue - State Border Service

Currently, Polish demonstrators are blocking all 6 checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. As of the morning of March 3, there are 2,400 trucks in the queue on the Polish territory towards Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBS) Andrii Demchenko on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

As Demchenko noted, the biggest queue is observed in the direction of the Krakivets and Yahodyn checkpoints. In total, there are 2,400 trucks in queues in all six directions.

