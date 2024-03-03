Rescuers found another dead baby under rubble in Odesa, mother tried to cover 8-month-old child with herself. PHOTO

On the morning of 3 March, rescuers found the body of another dead baby next to the woman’s body in Odesa.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The body of another dead baby has just been found next to the woman's body. Preliminary, the child is less than a year old...

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble," said Kiper.

This information was confirmed by the SES.

"Odesa. A mother tried to hide her 8-month-old child. She tried to protect them. They were found in a tight embrace... Two more lives were taken by terrorists...







Night attack on Odesa by the Shaheda on 2 March

Earlier it was reported that the bodies of Anna Gaidarzha and her 4-month-old son Timofey were recovered from the rubble of a nine-story building in Odesa, which was hit by a Russian drone.

Censor.NET also reported that a 3-year-old child died as a result of an enemy drone hitting a high-rise building in Odesa.

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of the attack by Russian attack UAVs, civilians were injured and residential multi-story buildings in Odesa were damaged.

As of 5 am, the RMA clarified that an enemy attack drone had hit a high-rise building in Odesa. One entrance was destroyed to the ground. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the death toll in Odesa has risen to 2. 7 residents are out of contact.

Later, it became known that the body of a child had been recovered from the rubble in Odesa. Initially, it was reported that the boy was 3 months old, but according to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service, the deceased child was 3 years old.

According to the State Emergency Service, as of the morning of 3 March, the death toll in Odesa had risen to 9.