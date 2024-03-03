Russians do not stop trying to knock out AFU from positions on left bank of Dnipro, 69 occupiers were eliminated in day

A counter-battery struggle continues in the south. The enemy does not abandon his intention to knock out our units from the occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnipro.

"During the day, the enemy managed 1 assault attack without the support of armored vehicles. Having suffered irreparable and sanitary losses in the number of more than 40 assault aircraft, it again retreated to its original positions. Our soldiers continue measures to expand and maintain the bridgehead," the message says.

It is noted that the occupiers do not stop aerial reconnaissance, pressurize with artillery fire, and continue the systematic use of a large number of attack drones.

During the day, the losses of the enemy in the south are:

69 occupants;

8 guns, including 2 "Msta" type howitzers (self-propelled and towed);

4 mortars;

18 units of automotive equipment;

1 boat;

2 generators.

An enemy dugout and a field supply point were also destroyed.

