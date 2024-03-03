Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 37 units of Russian equipment in Tavria direction - Defense Forces
Last day, the enemy carried out 14 airstrikes in the Tavria direction, carried out 43 combat engagements and fired 950 artillery shells.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the United Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction.
The total loss of the enemy in manpower is 393 people.
The total losses of the enemy in weapons and military equipment of the past day amounted to 37 units, not including UAVs. In particular:
- 7 tanks;
- 7 ACVs;
- 7 art systems;
- 15 cars;
- 1 unit of special equipment.
The defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 more important enemy facilities. 338 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.
